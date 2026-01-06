When AIBE 20 Result Will Release? Check Details Here

The Bar Council of India is expected to soon share important news for law graduates who appeared in the All India Bar Examination 20. Many candidates are waiting for their results, and the final answer key and scorecards are likely to be announced this week.

The Bar Council of India is likely to release the final answer key and scorecard of AIBE 20 this week. Although no fixed date of result has been announced yet, but as per previous years the results usually come in late December or early January. In this sequence, the result of AIBE 20 may be released in late December 2025 or early January 2026.

After the release of the result, candidates will be able to check their result and download the scorecard by visiting the official website (www.allindiabarexamination.com). For this they will have to log in with the help of their registration number and password or date of birth.

The process of filing objections related to AIBE 20 has ended on December 10. After this, the Bar Council of India has started investigating the objections given by the candidates.

AIBE 20 exam was conducted on 30th November 2025 at various exam centers in the country. This examination is for law graduates who wish to register as an advocate. It is necessary to pass this examination to get practice certificate from the Bar Council of India.

After the examination, the provisional answer key was released in the beginning of December, so that the candidates could register their objections. Now the objection process has been completed and the evaluation work is going on.

Usually AIBE results are declared within 65 to 107 days of the examination. But this time, due to the objection process ending quickly, the evaluation work is likely to be completed quickly.