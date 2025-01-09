What's Driving India's Job Market Growth? WEF Report Reveals Top Careers

The World Economic Forum (WEF) released a comprehensive research report on Wednesday, outlining key factors expected to influence the future of jobs in India by 2030. The study takes into account critical elements such as geopolitical tensions, climate change mitigation efforts, and technological advancements. Notably, Indian businesses are set to make significant investments in robotics, autonomous systems, and artificial intelligence (AI), which are anticipated to reshape the job market.

The WEF's 'Future of Jobs 2025' report forecasts that India will see the fastest growth in job categories such as Big Data Specialists, AI and Machine Learning Specialists, and Security Management Specialists. These fields are set to dominate the employment landscape as industries continue to embrace emerging technologies.

In an effort to address the growing demand for talent, the report reveals that 67% of companies in India are prioritising diverse talent pools, compared to 47% globally. Additionally, 30% of businesses are adopting skills-based hiring practices by eliminating degree requirements, a significant increase over the global average of 19%.

The report also highlights major trends shaping India's future workforce, including increased digital access, geopolitical tensions, and climate-mitigation initiatives. Like their global counterparts, Indian companies are heavily investing in AI, robotics, autonomous systems, and energy technologies. Notably, 35% of Indian employers are expecting semiconductors and computing technologies to transform operations, while 21% anticipate breakthroughs in quantum computing and encryption.

In line with these technological advancements, 96% of Indian organizations are already implementing AI programmes, surpassing the global average of 88%. The demand for AI skills has surged, with India and the US holding the top positions in generative AI training enrollments on platforms like Coursera. Corporate sponsorship is playing a crucial role in boosting participation in these programmes, according to the report.

The research is based on the opinions of over 1,000 enterprises that employ more than 14 million people worldwide. These companies provided insights on the evolving job market, shifting skill requirements, and workforce strategies they are adopting to stay ahead in the face of change.

The report also addresses the demographic shifts affecting the global labor market. With the workforce in higher-income countries shrinking due to aging populations, countries like India and those in Sub-Saharan Africa, which have a growing working-age population, are expected to account for nearly two-thirds of new workforce entrants in the coming years.