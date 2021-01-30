What Is NEET 2021 Exam Pattern

National Testing Agency (NTA) releases the NEET 2021 exam pattern along with its notification at the official website -- ntaneet.nic.in. The NEET UG exam pattern 2021 will let a candidate have an overall idea about the scheme and mode of exam, the structure of the question paper and weightage of topics. The preparation of an aspirant without knowing the NEET 2021 exam pattern will be incomplete.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is the sole exam for medical and allied programmes in the country. The medical entrance test, NEET is held in pen-and-paper mode at designated centres across the country. An announcement regarding NEET 2021 application form date and NEET 2021 exam date are awaited and students can continue their preparation in the meantime so that they can clear the undergraduate medical entrance test.

NEET 2021 Exam Pattern

NEET 2021, as per the exam pattern, will be conducted for 180 multiple choice questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). The Physics and Chemistry sections of NEET 2021 will have equal weightage with 45 multiple choice questions each, and the Biology section will comprise 90 questions. The total marks for NEET 2021 is 720.

Sections Number of questions Marks 1 Physics 45 180 2 Chemistry 45 180 3 Biology (Botany + Zoology) 90 (45+45) 360

Total 180 720

As per a Ministry of Education statement, “The syllabus of JEE and NEET will remain the same as the previous year.” However, in view of the reduction of the board exam syllabus by several state boards and CBSE as well, the NEET UG 2021 question paper might also have options on the lines of JEE Main.