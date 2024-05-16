Goa Board SSC 10th Result 2024: 92.38% Students Clear Exam, 4.22% Drop In Pass Rate

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) announced the results for the Class 10 board exams on May 15th. Out of 18,914 students appearing in the examination, 17,473 passed, recording an overall pass percentage of 92.38 per cent.

Girls outperformed boys with a passing percentage of 92.93 per cent compared to boys' 91.80 per cent.

Out of 9,596 girls taking the exam, 8,918 successfully cleared it, while 8,555 boys passed out of 9,318 students appearing.

A total of 87.72 per cent of differently-abled students cleared the exam.

Goa's 10th board exam took place from April 1 to April 24 at 31 exam centres across the state.

According to the board's officials, the marksheets will be available for download using school login on May 17th from 2 pm onwards. Students can also access their results on the DigiLocker portal apart from the official website.

Goa Board SSC 10th Result 2024: Steps To Download

Go to the official website results.gbshsegoa.net.

Locate and click the link for the Class 10 results on the homepage.

A new page will appear where students must enter the necessary information.

After submitting the details, the results will be displayed on the screen.

Verify details and download the page for future reference.



In 2023, the Goa Board Class 10 exam witnessed an overall pass rate of 96.6 per cent. Girls had a pass percentage of 96.92 per cent compared to boys' 96.37 per cent.



The Class 12 final exam results were announced in April. A total of 17,511 students took the HSSC or Class 12 board exams, comprising 8,276 boys and 9,235 girls. The overall pass rate for Class 12 was 85 percent. Boys recorded a pass rate of 81.59 per cent, while girls had a pass rate of 88.6 per cent. Commerce students achieved the highest pass rate at 90.78 per cent, followed by Arts students at 86.33 per cent, and Science students at 82.41 per cent.