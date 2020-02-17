West Bengal rationalising posting to ensure proper teacher-student ratio: Minister

The West Bengal government is rationalising posting of teachers in schools keeping in mind the teacher-student ratio, Education Minister Partha Chatterjee informed the state Assembly on Monday. Owing to lack of proper planning by the erstwhile Left Front government in the state, there are schools where the number of teachers is low compared to students, while the case is just the opposite in some others, he said.

Now, the Trinamool Congress government is rationalising placement of the teaching staff to ensure a proper teacher-student ratio, Chatterjee said during the Question-Answer session.

To a question by TMC MLA Nargis Begum, the minister said 111 government and government-aided schools have been turned into English medium schools in the state.

Whether more schools would be converted to English medium will be decided on the basis of the success of this move, he said.

Mr Chatterjee added that Bengali medium schools will continue to provide quality education besides English medium ones.

Replying to a supplementary question by the TMC MLA on lack of dining area for students in some schools for mid-day meals, the minister said there was no such report with the government.

Mr Chatterjee asked Nargis Begum to bring to the notice of the authorities if she finds any lack of infrastructure in educational institutes.

