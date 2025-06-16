West Bengal Assistant Teacher 2025 Registration Begins Today, Details Here

WBSSC SLST 2025: The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) has opened the registration window for second State Level Selection Test (SLST) today, June 16, 2025 at 5 PM. Candidates who wish to apply for the post of Assistant Teacher can do so by visiting the official website, westbengalssc.com.

Candidates can apply for the post of Assistant Teacher in secondary and higher secondary schools for Classes 9 and 10 and for Classes 11 and 12 in higher secondary schools.

WBSSC SLST 2025: Vacancies Available

A total of 35,726 vacancies have been announced for the post of Assistant Teacher.

Out of these, 23,212 positions are available for teaching Classes 9 and 10, while 12,514 vacancies are allotted for Classes 11 and 12.

WBSSC SLST 2025: Fees To Be Paid For Application

Post Name General/OBC SC/ST/PH Candidates

AT (9 & 10 / Rs.500 Rs.200

SECONDARY)

AT (11 & 12 / Rs.500 Rs.200

HIGHER

SECONDARY)

WBSSC SLST 2025: Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the post of Assistant Teacher in Classes 9, 10, candidate must be a graduate or a post graduate from a recognized university with at least 50 per cent marks in Bachelor of Education (B/Ed).

Candidate must have a postgraduate degree with 50 per cent marks from a recognized university and a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) from a National Council For Teacher Education (NCTE) recognized institution to be eligible for the post of Assistant Teacher in Classes 10, 12.

Candidates can check the notification regarding the WBSSC 2nd SLST examination on the official website, westbengalssc.com.

The last date to apply for the post of Assistant Teacher and payment of fees is July 14, 2025 and the examination is expected to be conducted in the first week of September, 2025.

