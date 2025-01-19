Want To Study At Harvard? Explore Free Online Courses In Computer Science, Programming And More

Harvard University offers a variety of free, self-paced online courses designed to help individuals expand their knowledge in computer science, programming, cybersecurity, data science, and more. Interested learners can access these courses through Harvard's Professional and Lifelong Learning website at pll.harvard.edu.

Here are some key courses to boost your skills and career prospects:

Introduction To Computer Science

Duration: 11 Weeks

This course provides a strong foundation in computer science and programming, covering topics such as algorithms, data structures, software engineering, security, and web development. You'll work with languages like C, Python, SQL, JavaScript, HTML, and CSS while enhancing your problem-solving abilities. A final project allows you to apply your skills and collaborate with a global community of learners.

Introduction To Programming With Scratch

Duration: 3 Weeks

This beginner-friendly course introduces programming through Scratch, a visual programming language developed at MIT. By dragging and dropping code blocks, learners can create animations, games, and interactive stories. The course covers core programming concepts like functions, loops, variables, and conditions, while laying the groundwork for traditional languages such as Python and Java.

Introduction To Cybersecurity

Duration: 5 Weeks

This CS50 course is designed for both technical and non-technical audiences. Learn to protect data, devices, and systems from threats, and understand cybersecurity as a trade-off between risks, costs, and usability. Real-world examples and assignments provide practical insights into tackling current and future challenges.

Harvard also offers over 100 free courses, including topics like artificial intelligence, databases, machine learning, data science, and Python programming, providing endless opportunities for learners to grow and excel.

