Want To Study Abroad? Hong Kong Can Be A Good Option. Here's Why

Hong Kong PhD Fellowship provides each qualified student an annual stipend of Rs 34 lakh.

Students seeking to pursue foreign education can consider adding Hong Kong to their list of destinations because there are numerous scholarships available to support their studies and living expenses. The city also provides a valuable alternative for overseas students through programs designed to establish a strong foundation for their personal and professional development.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government Scholarship recognizes the achievements of exceptional local and non-local students studying at the eight University Grants Committee-funded universities, the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts, and the Vocational Training Council. This scholarship provides non-local students with an annual grant of HK$80,000 (approximately US$10,300) or Rs 8.57 lakh.

The self-financing post-secondary education fund offers scholarships to outstanding local and non-local students pursuing full-time, locally-accredited self-financing sub-degree or bachelor's degree programs. Non-local recipients of the Outstanding Performance Scholarship can receive an annual scholarship of HK$80,000 (approximately US$10,300) or Rs 8.57 lakh.

For those interested in pursuing a PhD in Hong Kong, the Hong Kong PhD Fellowship strives to attract the most talented and brightest students from around the world. This Fellowship Scheme provides each qualified student an annual stipend of HK$319,200 (approximately US$40,900) or Rs 34 lakh, as well as a conference and research-related travel allowance of HK$13,300 (approximately US$1,700) or Rs 1.41 lakh per year, spanning a three-year period. In cases where awardees require more than three years to complete their PhD degrees, the chosen universities may offer additional support."

Vocational and professional education and training



In addition to academic programmes, international students can also consider enrolling in vocational and professional education and training (VPET) programmes in Hong Kong. These programmes are designed to establish a solid foundation for students' ongoing personal and professional development and to prepare them for future employment and/or further education.

If you wish to thoroughly prepare yourself for the job market and boost your employability, VPET can be an excellent choice.



The institutions affiliated with the Vocational Training Council offer VPET programmes, some of which extend up to the Bachelor's degree level. Furthermore, certain institutions collaborate with overseas counterparts to provide postgraduate programs. Additionally, several post-secondary institutions offer higher diploma programs, which aim to equip students with the appropriate knowledge and skills required for employment at the para-professional level.