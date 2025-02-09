Want To Pursue Medical Education In US? Here's What You Need To Know

In India, students aspiring to become doctors must first clear the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). Every year, millions of students take this exam, competing for nearly one lakh medical seats. For many, NEET is a daunting challenge, and they fear that failing to score well could shatter their dream of becoming a doctor.

However, several countries do not require NEET for medical admissions, and the United States is one of them. With a growing number of Indian students opting to study MBBS abroad, the US remains a top choice. American medical schools do not mandate NEET scores for admission, though students must clear local entrance tests to qualify.

How Long Does It Take To Become A Doctor In US?

In the US, students must complete a four-year undergraduate degree before applying to medical school. Admission is based on the Medical College Admission Test (MCAT) score. Instead of an MBBS degree, students earn a Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree, which takes around 4 to 4.5 years to complete. Overall, becoming a doctor in the US typically takes 7 to 8 years.

Top US Universities Offering Admission Without NEET

Harvard University

Ranked as the top medical university in the US by QS World Rankings.

Offers a 4-year MD programme at its Cambridge campus.

Annual tuition fee: Rs 73 lakh (approx).

Stanford University School of Medicine

Integrates medicine, technology, and business in its curriculum.

Graduates are trained as both doctors and innovators.

Annual tuition fee: Rs 61 lakh (approx)

University of California, San Francisco (UCSF)

Offers a 4-year MD programme in San Francisco.

More affordable compared to other private US medical schools.

Annual tuition fee: Rs 46 lakh (approx)

For Indian students looking to pursue medicine abroad without NEET, the US provides a structured pathway with globally recognized degrees and opportunities in cutting-edge medical research.