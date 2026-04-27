VITEEE Admit Card 2026 Released For April 28 Exam, Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket Here

Vellore Institute of Technology has released the VITEEE Admit Card 2026 for students scheduled to appear in the exam on April 28, 2026. Candidates must download their hall ticket before the examination date through the official Online Test Booking System (OTBS) portal.
The VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2026 will be conducted as a computer-based test in 130 cities across India and 9 international locations. Students appearing on upcoming exam dates can also access their admit cards by logging into the OTBS portal.
Direct Link to Download VITEEE Admit Card 2026
How to Download VITEEE Admit Card 2026?
Students can download the VITEEE Admit Card 2026 by following these steps:
- Visit the official website, VIT Official Website vit.ac.in or viteee.vit.ac.in
- Click on the OTBS (Online Test Booking System) link
- Enter the application number, password, and verification code
- Submit the details
- Check the admit card and download the PDF copy
- Take a printout for exam day use
Details Mentioned on VITEEE Admit Card 2026
Candidates should verify all details printed on it. The admit card will include the following:
- Application Number
- Candidate's Name
- Programme Applied For
- Exam Date and Time
- Exam Centre Address
- Test Centre Location
- Candidate Photograph and Signature
- Venue Code
- Important Exam Day Instructions
- QR Code
Candidates appearing on later exam dates should regularly check the OTBS portal and download their admit cards as soon as they are available. It is advised to reach the exam centre early and follow all guidelines mentioned on the hall ticket.