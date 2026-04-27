VITEEE Admit Card 2026 Released For April 28 Exam, Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket Here

Vellore Institute of Technology has released the VITEEE Admit Card 2026 for students scheduled to appear in the exam on April 28, 2026. Candidates must download their hall ticket before the examination date through the official Online Test Booking System (OTBS) portal.

The VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2026 will be conducted as a computer-based test in 130 cities across India and 9 international locations. Students appearing on upcoming exam dates can also access their admit cards by logging into the OTBS portal.

Direct Link to Download VITEEE Admit Card 2026

How to Download VITEEE Admit Card 2026?

Students can download the VITEEE Admit Card 2026 by following these steps:

Visit the official website, VIT Official Website vit.ac.in or viteee.vit.ac.in

Click on the OTBS (Online Test Booking System) link

Enter the application number, password, and verification code

Submit the details

Check the admit card and download the PDF copy

Take a printout for exam day use

Details Mentioned on VITEEE Admit Card 2026

Candidates should verify all details printed on it. The admit card will include the following:

Application Number

Candidate's Name

Programme Applied For

Exam Date and Time

Exam Centre Address

Test Centre Location

Candidate Photograph and Signature

Venue Code

Important Exam Day Instructions

QR Code

Candidates appearing on later exam dates should regularly check the OTBS portal and download their admit cards as soon as they are available. It is advised to reach the exam centre early and follow all guidelines mentioned on the hall ticket.