VITEEE 2019 Slot Booking Begins @ Vit.ac.in; Here's How To Apply

VITEEE 2019 slot booking begins at the official website, vit.ac.in

VITEEE 2018 spot booking has started on the official website of the exam. Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has opened the window for the spot booking for the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam or VITEEE 2019 on the website, www.vit.ac.in. Candidates are strictly advised to give utmost care in selecting the Test subject, PCME / PCBE in VITEEE 2019. VITEEE will be conducted from April 10 to April 21 this year. The admit cards for the exam will be generated during the exam slot booking. Candidates will receive the password for the slot booking on their registered mobile number on or before March 28.

The selected subjects will not be changed, under any circumstances.

In case of any topology error / typo error, the Name /DOB/ Photo & Sign due etc., can be rectified at the time of counselling. Book your slot without any panic and proceed for VITEEE 2019 exam.

It is the individual responsibility of the candidate to select the Exam date / session/ Venue as per schedule given on our slot booking link, without fail.

The candidates are also requested to refer the instructions given on the e-admit card.



VITEEE 2019 slot booking: How to do

Follow these steps to process your VITEEE slot booking:

Step one: Go to official VIT University website: www.vit.ac.in

Step two: Click on the link "B.Tech Admissions (VITEEE - 2019) - SLOT BOOKING OPENED".

Step three: Click on the link for Slot Booking.

Step four: Login using your application number and password and security code provided.

Step five: Book the slot for VITEEE test as per your convenience and download your admit card.

