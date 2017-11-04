Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) Degree Exam Results Declared; Check Now

Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) undergraduate second and fourth semesters CBCS April 2017 exam results have been declared on the official results website of the varsity.

Education | | Updated: November 04, 2017 20:01 IST
6 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) Degree Exam Results Declared; Check Now

Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) Degree Exam Results Declared; Check Now

New Delhi:  Nellore-based Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU)'s undergraduate or degree second and fourth semesters CBCS April 2017 exam results have been declared on the official results website of the varsity. VSU degree results have been published on a third party website. The VSU degree results can be accessed from the website: manabadi.co.in. VSU has declared the second and fourth semester results of all affiliated colleges on the official results website.  VSU announced November 27 as the last date for revaluation and personal identification.

For the revaluation of VSU degree results, candidate should submit online applications through Principal of the Concerned College Only, said the official results website.
 

VSU Degree Results 2017: How to check

The candidates who are searching for VSU degree results may follow these steps to check them:
 
manabadi degree results, manabadi results 2017, vsu results 2017, manabadi vsu degree results 2017, vsu results manabadi, vsu results, vsu dgree results, manabadi.com.in, manabadi, manabadi degree results 2017, vsu degree 4th sem results, vsu results in manabadi, vsu nellore, manabadi.com, vikrama simhapuri university degree results, manabadi vsu degree results 2016, www.manabadi.com,
Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) Degree Exam Results Declared; Check Now

Step One: Go to the official results partner's website,  manabadi.co.in.
Step Two: Click on the Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) results link from the homepage
Step Three: Enter your hall ticket
Step Four: Click submit
Step Five: Check your results

Read also: Gulbarga University B.Ed Results: Second Semester Results Declared; Check Now

VSU Degree Results: Highlights
 
  • All Affiliated Degree Colleges UG(CBCS) II & IV Semester Results April/May-2017.
  • Revaluation /Personal identification Last Date: 27.11.2017.
  • Revaluation: Rs. 450/- Personal Identification - Rs. 500/- 
  • Candidate should submit Online Applications through Principal of the Concerned College Only. No Manual Revaluation Applications Accepted. 
  • The Provisional list of numbers furnished is subject to verification. For exact results refer the marks statement to be issued shortly.
  • University is not awarding any Ranks.
  • 'Announced Later' Candidates Results Released Very Shortly.

Click here for more Education News
 

Trending

VSU Degree resultsVSU Results

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................