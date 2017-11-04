Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) Degree Exam Results Declared; Check Now Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) undergraduate second and fourth semesters CBCS April 2017 exam results have been declared on the official results website of the varsity.

Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) Degree Exam Results Declared; Check Now New Delhi: Nellore-based Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU)'s undergraduate or degree second and fourth semesters CBCS April 2017 exam results have been declared on the official results website of the varsity. VSU degree results have been published on a third party website. The VSU degree results can be accessed from the website: manabadi.co.in. VSU has declared the second and fourth semester results of all affiliated colleges on the official results website. VSU announced November 27 as the last date for revaluation and personal identification.



For the revaluation of VSU degree results, candidate should submit online applications through Principal of the Concerned College Only, said the official results website.

VSU Degree Results 2017: How to check The candidates who are searching for VSU degree results may follow these steps to check them:

Step One: Go to the official results partner's website, manabadi.co.in.

Step Two: Click on the Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) results link from the homepage

Step Three: Enter your hall ticket

Step Four: Click submit

Step Five: Check your results



VSU Degree Results: Highlights

All Affiliated Degree Colleges UG(CBCS) II & IV Semester Results April/May-2017.

Revaluation /Personal identification Last Date: 27.11.2017.

Revaluation: Rs. 450/- Personal Identification - Rs. 500/-

Candidate should submit Online Applications through Principal of the Concerned College Only. No Manual Revaluation Applications Accepted.

The Provisional list of numbers furnished is subject to verification. For exact results refer the marks statement to be issued shortly.

University is not awarding any Ranks.

'Announced Later' Candidates Results Released Very Shortly.

