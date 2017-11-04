For the revaluation of VSU degree results, candidate should submit online applications through Principal of the Concerned College Only, said the official results website.
VSU Degree Results 2017: How to checkThe candidates who are searching for VSU degree results may follow these steps to check them:
Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) Degree Exam Results Declared; Check Now
Step One: Go to the official results partner's website, manabadi.co.in.
Step Two: Click on the Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) results link from the homepage
Step Three: Enter your hall ticket
Step Four: Click submit
Step Five: Check your results
VSU Degree Results: Highlights
- All Affiliated Degree Colleges UG(CBCS) II & IV Semester Results April/May-2017.
- Revaluation /Personal identification Last Date: 27.11.2017.
- Revaluation: Rs. 450/- Personal Identification - Rs. 500/-
- Candidate should submit Online Applications through Principal of the Concerned College Only. No Manual Revaluation Applications Accepted.
- The Provisional list of numbers furnished is subject to verification. For exact results refer the marks statement to be issued shortly.
- University is not awarding any Ranks.
- 'Announced Later' Candidates Results Released Very Shortly.
