Vidya Lakshmi, Government Run Education Loan Portal: 10 Things To Know

Government run education loan portal Vidya Lakshmi is a single platform where students can avail information on loans offered by 34 banks. Following the IBA guidelines, the portal is operating under the aegis of Department of Financial Services, Department of Higher Education and Indian Banks Association (IBA). With its scholarship initiative, Vidyasaarthi, the NSDL e-governance enabled portal has been able to help the students of remotest areas of the country as well in finding financial assistance for their studies.NDTV talked to Mr. Gagan Rai, Managing Director & CEO of NSDL e-Governance about how convenient it is for students and how beneficial has it been till date.Vidya Lakshmi is one of its kind portal for students to apply for educational loans. Just by filling up a single common education loan application form, students can apply to 3 banks of his/her choice at one time, thus making the process applying of education loan application transparent, fast and hassle free.Ever since Vidya Lakshmi portal was announced operational in August 2015, a large number of students have availed this facility. Also students continue to apply to the banks directly and banks have been uploading their data on the portal, So far, 4.69 lacs student's loan data reside on the portal since inception.Earlier the student needed to visit a bank to bank to apply for Education loan. The process involved a lot of paper work. With Vidya Lakshmi, the process of Education loan application has become online thus it involves lesser paper work. The student can also send any grievances directly to bank in which he/she has applied for education loan online through the portal.Courses like engineering, medical and management have high percentage in loan seekers.Interest rates vary from bank to bank and depend on the loan scheme. A student can opt for any scheme of any bank of his choice.Vidya Lakshmi Portal (VLP) provides a platform wherein students apply for loans to their preferred bank and bank processes and disburses the loan. Each Bank has its own set of norms for dealing with defaulters.As per the IBA guidelines, loan should be processed within 15 days of receipt of duly completed application form with supporting documents and sanction/rejection should be communicated to the applicant.Students who have applied for educational loans are most from Tamil Nadu. Lesser number of applications is seen from states like Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Nagaland.We are conducting several awareness campaigns through social media, targeting student community and making them aware about the Vidya Lakshmi portal. We also have created brand video explaining the process of applying loan via Vidya Lakshmi in simple steps.Through Vidya Lakshmi any student from the remotest part of the country can apply to Education Loan, as the process of applying for education loan is completely online. Accessible education has been an endeavor of NSDL eGov , thus we started one more project to bridge the gap education funding called Vidyasaarathi. Through Vidyasaarathi students can apply for scholarships funded by corporates as a part of their CSR initiative.