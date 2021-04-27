Image credit: twitter.com/VPSecretariat Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today inaugurated the Indian B-Schools Leadership Conclave

Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu today inaugurated the Indian B-Schools Leadership Conclave virtually from Upa-Rashtrapati Niwas in New Delhi. The two-day virtual conclave on the theme ‘Indian B- Schools: Navigating a sustainable future by merging local and global best practices’ is being jointly organized by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), USA, and Education Promotion Society for India (EPSI).

In his speech, the Vice President recognized the difficulties that teachers and students are facing during the pandemic as they have been forced to shift to the online mode of leaching-learning –away from the conventional classroom-based education. VP Naidu said that this sudden shift towards an online mode of interaction has posed several challenges.

“As we are aware, COVID-19 has impacted education in a big way globally, forcing educators and students alike to adapt to the online mode...While teachers and students are accustomed to the virtual mode of interaction, this rather dramatic shift has posed several challenges for them on many fronts, mainly because of the exclusive nature of contact. Students are detached from familiar patterns of academic interaction – they can no longer experience living with a community of learners and instructors,” the Vice President said.

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu virtually inaugurating 'Indian B-Schools Leadership Conclave-2021' organised by EPSI & @AACSB from Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today. pic.twitter.com/Wa1HKRG5Mm — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) April 27, 2021

VP Naidu advised the faculty members of B-Schools to focus more on mentoring and guiding rather than lecturing and instructing.

“Even in the virtual context, learners need to experience navigating their way in the new normal and learning critical thinking and independent decision-making skills”, he said.

The Vice President said B-Schools play a vital role in India’s economy and society because future managers, leaders, and innovators are groomed and trained there.

Emphasizing that education must be socially relevant, he urged the young management students to visit nearby villages to study and identify rural India’s business and social problems and come up with viable solutions.

Appealing to the young managers to have a larger vision of nation-building through businesses, the Vice president said: “Building character, imbibing values and inculcating empathy in budding managers should be the priority of our Business Schools for a better and happier world”.