School Timings Change in Varanasi After Chilly Monday

Schools Timings Change in Varanasi After Chilly Monday

District Administration in Varanasi has instructed all schools in the district to change school timings in light of the decreasing temperatures and onset of chilly winters. The District Collector has instructed that starting today schools will begin at 9 am for all classes.

All schools affiliated with Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), CBSE, and CISCE have been instructed to follow through with the new school timings.

The District Collector of Varanasi, Surendra Singh, on Monday, gave the orders and asked schools to strictly comply with the new school timings, a regional newspaper reported.

In the past one week, the temperature has dropped. On Monday, children who went to school early morning faced difficulty because of the intense chill. Keeping the convenience of children in mind the school timings have been changed.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir government has announced winter vacation from January 7 to 16 for all government and recognised private schools up to higher secondary level falling under summer zone of Jammu division. The schools in the summer zone will reopen on January 17. School faculty and staff will have to report on January 15 to supervise the arrangements for reopening of school.

