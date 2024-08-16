Uttarakhand Board Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exam 2024 Results Released

UBSE Class 10th, 12th Results 2024: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) released the Class 10 and 12 supplementary exam results for 2024 on Friday. Students who appeared for these exams can access their results by visiting the official website, The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) released the Class 10 and 12 supplementary exam results for 2024 on Friday. Students who appeared for these exams can access their results by visiting the official website, ubse.uk.gov.in

Candidates need to enter their registration number/roll number and password to download their scorecards. The supplementary examinations were held between July 18 and 22.

UBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Results: Steps To Check

Go to the official website, ubse.uk.gov.in.

Select the "Results" tab.

Click on the link for Class 10 or 12 supplementary results.

Input credentials such as roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card number.

Submit the details; your scorecard will appear on the screen.

Save and download the results for future reference.

The UBSE board exams for 2024 were held from February 27 to March 16. A total of 94,768 students took the Class 12 exam, and 1,16,379 students appeared for the Class 10 exams. The results were announced on April 30. This year, 89.14 per cent of students passed the Class 10 exam, and 82.63 per cent of students passed the Class 12 exam.

In 2023, the results for the Class 10 and 12 exams were declared on May 25. A total of 1,29,778 students took the Class 10 exam, securing a pass percentage of 77.74 per cent. In Class 12, a total of 1,23,945 students took the exam, registering a pass percentage of 80.98 per cent.