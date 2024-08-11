UP University Of Medical Sciences Invites Applications For Admission To M Pharmacy Courses

Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences (UPUMS) has announced the opening of applications for its postgraduate programs in the Faculty of Pharmacy for the 2024-25 academic session. There are a total of 24 seats available across the following specialisations:

M Pharm in Pharmaceutical Chemistry - 6 seats

M Pharm in Pharmaceutics - 6 seats

M Pharm in Pharmacognosy - 6 seats

M Pharm in Pharmacology - 6 seats

Admission to these programs will be based on GPAT scores. Interested and eligible candidates will have to apply offline by downloading the brochure and application form from the university's website. The completed application form, along with a demand draft and necessary documents, should be sent via speed post to the Office of OREE, Room No. 333, Second Floor, Administrative Block, UPUMS, Saifai, Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, Pin-206130, by August 31, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria For Admission:

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must hold a B Pharm degree from an Indian university recognised by law and approved by the Pharmacy Council of India, with at least 55% aggregate marks across all four years.

Pharmacy Council Registration:

Candidates must be registered with the State Pharmacy Council or obtain registration within six months of admission. Failure to do so will result in the cancellation of admission.

Migration Certificate:

A migration certificate from the university where the B Pharm degree was obtained must be submitted.

Program Duration:

The M Pharm program spans four semesters (two academic years), with the curriculum set by the Pharmacy Council of India, New Delhi.

Medium of Instruction:

The medium of instruction and examination will be English.

Fee Structure:

The total fee for the first year, including hostel accommodation, is Rs 58,850.

Admission Rules and Regulations:

Application Fee:

The fee is Rs 3000 for UR, OBC, and EWS candidates, and Rs 2,000 for SC and ST candidates. This fee is non-refundable and must be paid via a demand draft in favour of the "Finance Officer, UPUMS" payable at Saifai.

Merit List:

A merit list will be prepared based on GPAT scores and displayed on the university website. Candidates will be notified via email.

Seat Allotment:

Seats will be allotted based on GPAT scores and specialisation preferences during university counselling. Reservation policies as per the Uttar Pradesh government will be applied.

Document Submission:

Candidates must bring original documents, two sets of self-attested copies, and six passport-sized photographs to the counselling session. Admission will be provisional until all documents are verified and fees are paid.

Waiting List:

A waiting list, double the number of available seats, will be created according to the reservation policy. Any seats vacated due to withdrawal will be filled from this list within one month of the program's start date.

Refund Policy:

Fees will be refundable according to university rules if a candidate withdraws admission.

Candidates are urged to complete all application steps on time and ensure they meet all eligibility requirements.