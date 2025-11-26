Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Assistant Teacher Admit Card 2025 Released, Download Hall Ticket

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released admit cards for the LT Grade (Assistant Teacher) recruitment exam. Candidates can download the admit card from official website (uppsc.up.nic.in).

The exams, which will fill 7,466 posts in government secondary schools, will start on December 6. The commission has also shared the full schedule and important instructions for candidates.

The Mathematics exam will be held on December 6th from 9 am to 11 am. The Hindi exam will be held on the same day from 3 pm to 5 pm. Both exams will be held in 18 divisional headquarters districts.

On December 7th, the Science exam will be held in the morning, while the Sanskrit exam will be held in the afternoon. Both exams will be held in eight divisional headquarters districts.

Nearly, 1,86,993 candidates have applied for 1,093 Mathematics positions. 129,514 candidates will appear for 687 Hindi positions. 102,953 applications have been received for 1,337 Science positions, and 40,403 candidates will appear for 182 Sanskrit positions.

Now, candidates must download their admit card using their OTR number. "It is mandatory for candidates to arrive at the exam center with a valid identity card with two photographs, in original and a photocopy." according to the official notification.

Entry to the exam center will be allowed 1 hour and 30 minutes before the start of the exam and will close 45 minutes before the start of the exam.