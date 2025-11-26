Uttar Pradesh Ayurvedic & Homeopathic UG 2025: Stray Vacancy Round 2 Allotment List Released

The Directorate of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH), Uttar Pradesh has released the UP AYUSH Undergraduate Counselling 2025 Stray Vacancy Round 2 allotment list.

A total of 98 candidates have been selected in the allotment list for UP AYUSH courses, including Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), in government and private medical colleges in UP. Candidates can access the allotment list by visiting the official website (upayushcounseling.upsdc.gov.in) of UP AYUSH.

The allotment list includes roll number, name, father's name, NEET rank, allotted course, college and category. Now, qualified candidates need to report to the allotted centre on November 27 for further verification, including physical and documentation verification.

According to the official timetable, aspirants assigned a seat in the UP AYUSH UG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round 2 must report to their respective universities on November 27 and 28 with all authentic documents.

Documents required during counselling:

Candidates must arrive in person at the designated time, date, and location with the following documents in original, along with one self-attested photocopy of each:

1. NEET UG 2025 admit card

2. NEET UG 2025 score card

3. Class 10 admit card (if applicable), mark sheet, and certificate

4. Class 12 admit card (if available), mark sheet and certificate

5. Domicile/Resident/Bonafide Certificate (where applicable)

6. Caste certificate (SC/ST/OBC, if applicable)

7. Passport-size photographs

8. Valid government-issued photo ID

9. Clear printouts of online registration and counselling fee payments