US Student Visa Rules Tightened: Here's What It Means For Indian Students

US Tightens Student Visa Rules: The Trump administration has announced major changes to the way foreign students and exchange visitors are allowed to stay in the United States, replacing the decades-old "duration of status" system with fixed visa limits and stricter federal oversight.

On July 16, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a final rule that eliminates the "duration of status" provision, under which eligible foreign students, exchange visitors, and media representatives could remain in the country for as long as they maintained their visa status. The department said the move is aimed at strengthening immigration enforcement, preventing visa misuse, and enhancing national security through regular government vetting.

"The new regulation establishes a fixed period of admission for nonimmigrant visa holders in F, J, and I classifications. This decisive shift restores integrity to the nation's immigration system, combats rampant visa abuse, and strengthens national security through regular vetting. A fixed period of admission is currently in place for many other types of nonimmigrant visas," the DHS said in a statement.

The changes are expected to affect thousands of international students, including those from India, which is among the largest sources of students pursuing higher education in the US.

What Are the New Rules?

Under the final rule, students and exchange visitors will now be admitted for a fixed period instead of an open-ended stay linked to their academic status.

Fixed Admission Period: Students on F visas and exchange visitors on J visas will be allowed to stay only for the duration of their specific academic or exchange programme, subject to a maximum limit of four years.

Mandatory Extension Approval: Students who need additional time to complete their course must apply directly to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for an Extension of Stay (EOS). Unlike the current system, universities will no longer have the authority to manage these extensions. Applicants will undergo biometric verification, background checks and fraud screening.

Shorter Grace Period: The post-completion grace period for F-1 students will be reduced from 60 days to 30 days. During this period, students must either leave the US, transfer to another institution or change their immigration status.

Restrictions on Programme Changes: The rule also introduces tighter restrictions on changing academic programmes, adding another layer of federal oversight.

What Happens To Current Students?

According to the DHS, international students already residing in the United States under the existing "duration of status" framework will automatically transition to the new system. Their authorised stay will be capped at a maximum of four years from the date the new rule comes into effect.

The final rule will be published in the Federal Register in the coming days and will become effective 60 days after publication.

Why Has The US Introduced These Changes?

The DHS said the previous system had remained in place since 1978 and allowed some individuals to remain in the country indefinitely by continuously enrolling in academic programmes.

"For nearly half a century, the outdated 'duration of status' system has compromised national security and created an environment ripe for immigration fraud," DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said.

"For decades, foreign students have been admitted into the US indefinitely, allowing thousands to abuse our immigration system by perpetually enrolling in courses to avoid having to leave the US. By implementing clear, finite limits on these visas, the United States is reclaiming its ability to properly screen, vet, and monitor individuals within our borders. This final rule ensures that foreign students remain focused on their primary purpose: completing their studies and returning home," he added.

How Will New System Be Monitored?

The Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP), managed by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under the Department of Homeland Security, will continue to oversee schools and international students through the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS). The programme tracks schools, exchange visitor programmes and students participating in the US education system.