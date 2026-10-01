UPSC Turns 100: Did You Know It Wasn't Always Called UPSC?

For lakhs of students preparing for the Civil Services Examination, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is a familiar name. But did you know that the commission was not always called UPSC?

The institution is completing 100 years on October 1, 2026. Its journey began on October 1, 1926, when the first Public Service Commission was set up in India. Sir Ross Barker, a member of the Home Civil Service of the United Kingdom, was its first chairman.

It Had Different Names

When it was first established, the body was called the Public Service Commission. It was later renamed the Federal Public Service Commission in 1937.

After India adopted its Constitution and became a Republic on January 26, 1950, the commission became the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). This is the name students know today.

What Does UPSC Do?

UPSC conducts examinations for recruitment to various services under the Union government. Its constitutional functions also include advising the government on recruitment methods, appointments, promotions and disciplinary matters.

The constitutional provisions related to Public Service Commissions are included in Part XIV of the Constitution, under Articles 315 to 323.

100 Years Of The Institution

As the UPSC completes 100 years today, the milestone marks an institutional journey that began in 1926, rather than 100 years under the name 'UPSC'.

For students and civil services aspirants, the centenary offers an interesting look at how the Commission evolved from the Public Service Commission established during British rule into the constitutional body that conducts recruitment examinations today.