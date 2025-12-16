UPSC Opens Applications For Combined Geo-Scientist And Geologist Exam 2025

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has is inviting applications for the posts of Examiner of Trade Marks and Geographical Indications (GI) under the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks (CGPDTM), Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Candidates can visit the official website to apply.

In addition, the recruitment drive also includes posts for Deputy Director (Examination Reforms) under UPSC. A total of 102 vacancies have been announced, of which 100 are for the post of Examiner of Trade Marks & GI and 2 are for Deputy Director (Examination Reforms).

The online application process began on December 13, 2025, and interested candidates can submit their applications until January 1, 2026. For the post of Examiner of Trade Marks & GI, candidates must possess a degree in law or another relevant qualification suitable for examining trademarks and geographical indications.

The age limit for both posts is 21 to 35 years as on January 1, 2026. Age relaxation will be provided to candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, Economically Weaker Sections, and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities, as per government rules.

For detailed educational qualifications and experience requirements of the Deputy Director (Examination Reforms) post candidates can visit the official notification.

Selection Process:

The first stage is a Preliminary Examination consisting of objective-type questions.

Candidates who qualify the preliminary stage will appear for the Main Examination, which includes descriptive written papers.

Shortlisted candidates from the written examinations will be called for an Interview or Personality Test (PT) to evaluate professional competence.

Final selection will be subject to Document Verification.

Selected candidates must also clear a Medical Examination before appointment.

Pay Scale:

The basic pay for the Examiner post is ₹56,100 per month.

Including allowances, the gross monthly salary is expected to range between ₹1,00,000 and ₹1,25,000.

Steps To Apply:

Visit upsc.gov.in

Click New User or Register

Foll out the registration and upload required documents

Pay fee and submit form

Download the form for future reference