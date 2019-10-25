UPSC Releases Admit Card For NDA & NA Exam (II) 2019

UPSC has released admit cards for NDA & NA Exam (II) 2019 on upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2019. The examination will be held on November 17, 2019. The e-admit cards for the exam has been uploaded on the UPSC website.

On the day of the examination, candidates will have to carry a valid photo identity proof along with their e-admit card.

In case, the photograph is not visible or blurred or not available on the NDA Admit Card, candidates are advised to carry two identical photographs (one photograph for each session).

In case of any other discrepancy in the e-Admit Card, candidates are advised to contact the Commission immediately at e-mail ID usnda-upsc@nic.in latest by 4th November, 2019 to enable the Commission to take a decision in the matter.

Candidates are also advised to bring Black Ball Point Pen on the day of the examination as they will be required to fill the Attendance List and mark the answers in the OMR Answer Sheet with Black Ball Point Pen only.

The approximate number of vacancies which will be filled through this recruitment is 415. The number includes 370 vacancies in National Defence Academy, and 45 vacancies in Naval Academy.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.