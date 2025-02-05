UPSC Introduces New Guidelines For Updating OTR Profile In CSE, IFS Exams

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a notice outlining new rules for updating the One Time Registration (OTR) profile in the application forms for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) and Indian Foreign Service (IFS). According to the notice, eligible and interested candidates can submit their UPSC CSE and IFS application forms until February 11, 2025. Registered candidates will have the opportunity to make modifications to their applications between February 12 and February 18, 2025.

The notification states: "In case the candidate wants to effect any change in his/her OTR Profile (Registration) with regard to his/her (i) Name/Changed Name, (ii) Date of Birth, (iii) Gender, (iv) Father's/Mother's/Guardian's Name, (v) Minority Status, and (vi) Class 10th Board Examination Roll Number, it shall be allowed only once in a lifetime after registration on the OTR platform. These changes in OTR Profile (Registration) data can be made until the expiry of 7 days from the next day after the closure of the application window for his/her first final application for any Examination of the Commission."

The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination and the Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination are scheduled to be held on May 25, 2025.

UPSC CSE, IFS Exam 2025: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

Step 2. Locate and click on the IFS or CSE registration link

Step 3. Register by providing the required details and generate login credentials

Step 4. Log in using the credentials and proceed to fill out the application form

Step 5. Upload the required documents and make the necessary fee payment

Step 6. Submit the form and retain the confirmation page for your records

Step 7. Print a copy of the form for future reference