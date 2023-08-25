UPSC Declares IES/ISS Results: Steps To Check

The results can be checked on the official UPSC website.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the results of the Indian Economic Service on Friday. The examination was conducted in June this year. The candidates can check their results on the official website of the commission: upsc.gov.in.

Steps to check the results:

Open the official website of UPSC On the homepage, a link of "Written Result (with name): Indian Economic Service - Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2023" will appear under the What's New section. Click on the same. A new page will open, click on the PDF which is titled "Written Result with Name" Check your name on the list. Download the document and take a printout for future reference.

The UPSC also released instructions for the candidates who have qualified for the interview. "The candidature of these candidates is provisional subject to their being found eligible in all respects. The candidates would be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims relating to age, educational qualifications, community, benchmark disability (where applicable) etc. at the time of the Personality Test," the commission said in a release.

The UPSC also said that the schedule for the interview of candidates, who have qualified for the personality test, will be uploaded on the UPSC website. However, the exact date of the interview will be intimated to the candidates through the e-summon letter. "No request for change in the date and time of personality test intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained under any circumstances," the commission said.