UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Mains On June 22, 23, Check Exam Day Guidelines

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2024 on June 22 and 23. Candidates who have not received their admit cards can obtain them by visiting the official website, The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2024 on June 22 and 23. Candidates who have not received their admit cards can obtain them by visiting the official website, upsc.gov.in . The hall tickets were released on June 14, and the Preliminary exam was held on February 18.

The exam aims to fill a total of 56 vacancies at the Geological Survey of India under the Ministry of Mines and the Central Ground Water Board under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources.

Selection Process:

The selection process comprises a preliminary examination, a Main examination, and a final stage of document verification/interview.

UPSC CGS Mains Admit Card: Steps to Download

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in.

Navigate to the homepage and select the notification to access the UPSC CGS Mains e-admit card.

Click on the download link and sign in to proceed.

Review the admit card details and download it.

Take a printout for future reference.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Mains 2024: Key Guidelines

Candidates must present a physical copy of their e-Admit Card at their designated exam centres.

They are also required to carry photo id card whose number is specified in the e-admit card

If the photograph on the e-Admit Card is unclear, blurred, or absent, candidates must bring two identical photographs (one for each session).

Entry into the exam centre will be closed 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam at 8.30am for the morning session and 2pm for the afternoon session.

Candidates are advised to bring a Black Ball Point Pen, as it is required to fill out the attendance list.

UPSC Geo-Scientist (Mains) 2024: Prohibited Items

Candidates may wear normal wristwatches but must refrain from wearing watches that have special features or could be used as communication devices (e.g., smart watches).

Mobile phones (even if turned off), pagers, electronic devices, storage media (like pen drives), smart watches, cameras, Bluetooth devices, or any other communication-capable accessories are strictly prohibited in the examination halls.

Valuable items, costly belongings, and bags are also prohibited inside the examination venue.

Any violation of these rules will result in disciplinary action, including disqualification from future exams or selections.