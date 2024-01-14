UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist 2023 Final Result Declared, 258 Candidates Qualify

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist 2023 Final Result: Candidates' marks will be issued within 15 days.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result of the Combined Geo-Scientist Exam 2023, recommending the appointment of 258 candidates. Candidates who took the test can check their results on the official website. The selected candidates will join central government-run organisations such as the Geological Survey of India (GSI) and the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB).

According to the official notice, the marks of the candidates will be issued on the website within 15 days after the publication of the result. The selection was determined by the scores obtained in a three-step process. The initial stage, the preliminary exam, took place on February 19, 2023. The main exam was held on June 24 and June 25, 2023, and the personality test (interview round) was conducted in November and December 2023.

The results of the 19 recommended candidates are currently designated as provisional. The UPSC has specified that their appointments will be confirmed after the completion of document verification.

"The offer of appointment to the candidates whose results have been kept provisional will not be issued until the Commission verifies the original documents awaited from such candidates. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for three months from the date of the declaration of the final result. In case the candidate fails to submit the requisite documents as required by the Commission within this period, their candidature will be canceled, and no further correspondence would be entertained in this regard," the press notice stated.

Among the 258 recommended candidates, 194 are listed under the "Geologist Group A" post, 26 for "Scientist 'B' (Hydrogeology) Group 'A'," 22 for the "Geophysicist Group 'A'/ Scientist 'B' (Geophysics) Group 'A'," and the remaining 20 for the "Chemist Group 'A' / Scientist 'B' (Chemical) Group 'A." Some positions for the Combined Geo-Scientist Exam are currently vacant due to the absence of Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD).