UPSC Civil Services Mains 2024 Schedule Released, Check Details

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2024 Schedule: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Services Mains and Forest Service Examination 2024 schedule. Candidates who cleared the preliminary examination are eligible to appear. The datasheet can be accessed by visiting the official website.

The preliminary exam was held on June 16, 2024, and its result was declared on July 1. The main exam is scheduled between September 20 and 29. The examination will be held in two sessions from 9am to 12 noon.

On September 20, the Essay (Paper I) will be conducted in the first session, with no paper in the second session.

On September 21, General Studies-I (Paper II) will be conducted in the forenoon session, and General Studies-II (Paper III) will be held in the afternoon session.

On September 22, General Studies-III (Paper IV) will take place in the first session, and General Studies-IV (Paper V) will be conducted in the second session.

The Indian Language paper (Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Dogri, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Maithili, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Santhali (Devanagari/Olchiki Script), Sindhi (Devanagari/Arabic Script), Tamil, Telugu, Urdu) will be held on September 28, and English (Paper B) will be held in the second session.

On September 29, Paper VI (Optional Subject-Paper 1) will be held in the first session, and Paper VII (Optional Subject-Paper 2) will be conducted in the second session.

The age limit for the exam ranges between 21 and 32 years.

Total Vacancy-1,206 posts

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) (Civil Services): 1,056

Indian Forest Service (IFS): 150

Eligibility Criteria