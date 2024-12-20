UPSC Civil Services 2024 Interview Schedule Released, Check Details Here

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday released the dates for the Personality Tests (Interviews) of the Civil Services (Main) Examination. According to the schedule, the UPSC interviews will commence on January 7, 2025, and will continue until January 17, 2025. Candidates who cleared the Mains examination can access the detailed schedule by visiting the UPSC website.

The interview schedule notice includes 2,845 candidates, along with their roll numbers, dates, and interview sessions. Candidates must report at 9am for the forenoon session and at 1pm for the afternoon session.

Check the personality test schedule of 2,845 candidates here

The UPSC specified that e-summon letters for the interviews of the selected 2,845 candidates will be released shortly and will be available on the Commission's official website.

Requests to change the date or time of the personality test, as communicated to the candidates, will generally not be considered.

Additionally, candidates who fail to submit the DAF-II by the specified deadline will have their candidature cancelled, and no e-summon letter will be issued to them. This aligns with the instructions outlined in paragraph 5.2 of the Press Note/Notice dated December 9, 2024, announcing the results of the written portion of the Civil Services (Main) Examination-2024.

Candidates attending the interview will be eligible for reimbursement of travel expenses limited to the fare for Second/Sleeper class train travel (Mail Express). If the journey is undertaken by a different mode or class, reimbursement will be processed as per S.R.-132 and the guidelines provided by the Commission, which are available on its official website. Candidates must submit hard copies or printouts of tickets for both onward and return journeys, detailing the fare, along with the prescribed T.A. claim form completed in duplicate. The T.A. bill form can be downloaded from the official website.