UPSC Central Armed Police Forces Final Result 2026 Out: Check Merit List PDF

UPSC CAPF Final Result 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination 2025 final result on August 7, 2026. The result has been released based on the written examination held on August 3, 2025, followed by Personality Tests conducted from May 4 to May 29, 2026.

A total of 350 candidates have been recommended for appointment as Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Sashastra Seema Bal.

Check here: UPSC CAPF Final Result 2026 PDF

UPSC CAPF Final Result 2026: 350 Candidates Recommended

The final merit list includes 350 recommended candidates, with 103 candidates from the General category, 44 from EWS, 109 from OBC, 62 from SC and 32 from ST categories. The Commission has also withheld the result of one candidate. The candidature of 126 recommended candidates remains provisional.

The reported vacancies across the forces total 432, including 204 in CRPF, 24 in BSF, 79 in ITBP, 33 in SSB and 92 in CISF. However, appointments will depend on available vacancies, fulfilment of eligibility conditions and completion of required verification.

UPSC CAPF Final Result 2026: How to Check?

Candidates can download the UPSC CAPF final merit list by following these steps:

Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Open the CAPF (Assistant Commandants) Examination 2025 final result link.

Click on the merit list PDF.

Open the result PDF and use the search option.

Enter your roll number or name to check the selection status.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

The Commission has stated that the result is available on its website, while candidates' marks are likely to be uploaded within 15 days from the date of result declaration.