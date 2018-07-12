UP NEET Counselling 2018: UPDGME To Begin Registration For Second Round Of Counselling Tomorrow

UP NEET Counselling 2018: Registration For 2nd Round Of Counselling Tomorrow

The office of Directorate General for Medical Education (DGME), Uttar Pradesh has released the schedule for the second round of counselling for State NEET Counselling 2018. The registration process for online NEET counselling in the state will begin on July 13. The online merit list for the second round of counselling will be displayed online on July 16, 2018.

The document verification process will be conducted from July 17 to July 21, 2018. After the document verification process, candidates would have to fill and lock choices. Candidates who fail to lock their choices will not be considered for the allotment process. The seat allotment result will be declared between July 26 and July 27, 2018.

Candidates who have registered for the first round of counselling will not need to register again. All such candidates who had registered for the first round of counselling but could not deposit registration fee can participate in the second round after depositing the registration fee.

All the candidates will have to compulsorily get their documents verified. Those candidates who already got their documents verified during the first round, do not need to get their documents verified again.

Candidates who were admitted in the BDS/BAMS/BHMS/BUMS course in the previous session will have to bring a 'No Objection Certificate' from the concerned college where the original documents are submitted.

