Uttar Pradesh ITI Result 2026 Out: Check First, Second Year, And Certificate Exam Results

The UP ITI Result 2026 has been announced for students who appeared in the Industrial Training Institute examinations. Candidates can now check their marks and download their scorecards online. The Directorate General of Training had scheduled the publication of the CTS 2026 main examination results for August 10. Students who appeared for the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) exams can check their results through the Skill India Digital Hub.

The result is important for trainees as it confirms their performance and helps them plan the next stage of their training or career.

How to Check UP ITI Result 2026?

Visit the Skill India Digital Hub.

Select the result or CTS AITT Mains Examination 2026 Result link.

Enter the required login details.

Submit the details.

The result will appear on the screen.

Download the scorecard and keep a copy for future use.

UP ITI Result 2026: First And Second Year Details

The result covers trainees enrolled in different ITI trades and training programmes. Candidates should carefully check their name, roll number, trade, year of training, and marks mentioned on the scorecard. Students who have completed their required training and exams should keep their results. It may be needed during further admission, apprenticeship, or employment processes.

UP ITI Admission 2026: What Students Should Know

The UP ITI admission 2026 process is separate from the examination result. Admission to ITI courses is based on the candidate's Class 10 marks. Applicants do not have to appear for a separate entrance examination.

Candidates who applied during the admission window should wait for the merit list and seat allotment updates. The SCVTUP website will provide further information regarding counselling, allotment, and document verification.

ITI training can help students develop practical skills for employment and apprenticeship opportunities. The DGT oversees vocational training programmes at the national level. ITIs are administered by the respective state governments or Union Territories.