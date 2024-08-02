UP Government Scraps Rs 5 Lakh Fine For Leaving Medical Education Midway

The Yogi government has abolished the rule of imposing a fine of Rs 5 lakh for leaving a medical seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak informed the Legislative Council on Thursday that the rule of imposing a fine of Rs 5 lakh for giving up a medical seat in medical education institutions is no longer effective.

"This rule has been abolished by the Yogi government," he said in response to a question asked by Samajwadi Party legislator Man Singh Yadav during the Question Hour.

The deputy chief minister also said that if doctors are being harassed in any medical institution, then an investigation will be conducted. Many times doctors leave PG studies due to personal reasons. Now the fine has also been abolished, he added

Man Singh Yadav alleged that three doctors, namely Dr Ankur, Dr Priyanka and Dr Meenu Amar of Sanjay Gandhi PGI were harassed as they belong to the SC and OBC caste.

In response to this, the deputy chief minister said that if something like this is proven to have happened to anyone, then strict action will be taken.

