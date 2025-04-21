UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: Scorecards Likely To Be Released Today

UP Board Class 10 and 12 results 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to declare the UP Board Class 10 and 12 results today. The results will be announced through a press conference and, post-declaration, will be available on the official websites-upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. To check their scores, students will need their roll number and date of birth. Once released, students can download their digital marksheets, which will be valid for admissions and further studies. The result will also be available on the NDTV education portal.

This year, the board conducted the high school and intermediate exams between February 24 and March 12, with around 55 lakh students taking the exams. The examinations were held at 8,140 centres across all 75 districts.

This year, the board concluded he evaluation work by April 2. Over 1.34 lakh teachers were assigned to check copies.

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: Steps To Check Online

Visit the official website - upmsp.edu.in

Click on the 'Results' tab

Select the link for Class 10 or Class 12 results

Enter your roll number and other required details

Submit to view your result

Download and take a printout for future reference

How To Check Results On NDTV's Result Page

Visit the NDTV Education news portal, ndtv.com/education/results

Click on the link for Class 10 or Class 12 UP Board Results

Enter your roll number and other required details

Submit to view your result

The result will be displayed on the screen

UP Board Result 2024: Previous Year's Date And Time

Last year, the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council (UPMSP) announced the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results on April 20 at 2pm.

UP Board Result 2024: Gender-Wise Performance

In 2024, girls outperformed boys in both Class 10 and Class 12 results: