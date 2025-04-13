UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: Check Expected Date, Previous Year Trends

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has completed evaluating answer sheets for the board exams, which took place from March 19 to April 2, 2025, across 261 centers in the state.

The board will soon declare the Class 10 and Class 12 results. Based on past trends, with results announced on April 20, 2024, and April 25, 2023, this year's results are expected around mid-to-late April. However, the official result date remains unconfirmed.

This year, the exams were held from February 24 to March 12, and the checking of papers began on March 17. A total of 54.37 lakh students registered-27.32 lakh for Class 10 and 27.05 lakh for Class 12.

UP Board 10th, 12th Exam 2025: Where to Check the Result:

Students can check their results on these websites:

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: How to Check Your Result On Official Website

Step 1. Visit the official website - upmsp.edu.in

Step 2. Click on the result link (Class 10 or Class 12)

Step 3. Enter your roll number and registration number

Step 4. Click submit

Step 5. Your result will appear on the screen

Step 6. Download and save your mark sheet for future use

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 : How To Check Results On NDTV

Students can also check their UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 on the NDTV Education portal by following these steps:

Step 1. Go to: ndtv.com/education/results

Step 2. Find and click on 'Uttar Pradesh Board Exam Results 2025'

Step 3. Choose the appropriate class: Class 10 Result 2025 or Class 12 Result 2025

Step 4. Enter your roll number and other required information

Step 5. Submit the details to view and download your marksheet

