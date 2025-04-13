Advertisement

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: Check Expected Date, Previous Year Trends

UP Board Exam 2025: Students can also check their UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 on the NDTV Education portal.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: Check Expected Date, Previous Year Trends
UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2025: This year, the exams were held from February 24 to March 12.
Education Result

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has completed evaluating answer sheets for the board exams, which took place from March 19 to April 2, 2025, across 261 centers in the state. 

The board will soon declare the Class 10 and Class 12 results. Based on past trends, with results announced on April 20, 2024, and April 25, 2023, this year's results are expected around mid-to-late April. However, the official result date remains unconfirmed.

This year, the exams were held from February 24 to March 12, and the checking of papers began on March 17. A total of 54.37 lakh students registered-27.32 lakh for Class 10 and 27.05 lakh for Class 12.

UP Board 10th, 12th Exam 2025: Where to Check the Result:

Students can check their results on these websites:

  • upmsp.edu.in
  • results.upmsp.edu.in
  • upmspresults.up.nic.in
  • results.gov.in
  • results.nic.in
  • ndtv.in/education/results

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: How to Check Your Result On Official Website 

Step 1. Visit the official website - upmsp.edu.in
Step 2. Click on the result link (Class 10 or Class 12)
Step 3. Enter your roll number and registration number
Step 4. Click submit
Step 5. Your result will appear on the screen
Step 6. Download and save your mark sheet for future use

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 : How To Check Results On NDTV

Students can also check their UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 on the NDTV Education portal by following these steps:

Step 1. Go to: ndtv.com/education/results

Step 2. Find and click on 'Uttar Pradesh Board Exam Results 2025'

Step 3. Choose the appropriate class: Class 10 Result 2025 or Class 12 Result 2025

Step 4. Enter your roll number and other required information

Step 5. Submit the details to view and download your marksheet
 

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Up Board Result, Up Board 10, Up Board 10 And 12 Result
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now