UP BEd Exam 2026 Begins Today; Check Shift Timings, Rules And Admit Card Details

The Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education (UP BEd) Exam 2026 begins today, May 31. Candidates appearing for the entrance examination are advised to check exam timings, follow the guidelines carefully and carry all required documents to avoid last-minute problems.

As per the schedule, the examination is being held in two shifts. The morning shift runs from 9 AM to 12 noon, while the evening shift takes place from 2 PM to 5 PM. Candidates are advised to reach the examination centre at least one hour before the scheduled exam time.

Students must carry their admit card and other required documents to be allowed entry into the examination hall.

UP BEd Exam 2026: Important Instructions for Candidates

Candidates appearing for the examination must follow these instructions:

Entry to the examination hall is allowed 60 minutes before the exam begins.

Candidates must carry the admit card, a photocopy of it and a valid photograph.

The invigilator collects a photocopy of the admit card during the first shift.

The entrance examination has negative marking. Each question carries two marks, while one-third marks are deducted for every incorrect answer.

Biometric verification of candidates is being conducted during the examination.

Candidates must mark answers on the OMR sheet only by darkening the correct circle using a black ballpoint pen.

Mobile phones, calculators, electronic devices, written notes and plain paper are not allowed inside the examination hall.

Candidates are advised to follow all exam-day rules carefully to avoid inconvenience.

How to Download UP BEd Admit Card 2026?

Candidates who have not downloaded their admit card yet can follow these steps:

Visit the official website.

Click on the link titled "FOR U.P. B.ED. JEE 2026 ADMIT CARD DOWNLOAD".

Enter the registration number and password.

Submit the details.

The admit card appears on the screen.

Check the details and download it for exam use.

Candidates should verify the information mentioned on the admit card and carry a printed copy to the examination centre.