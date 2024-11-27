University Of Texas System To Offer Free Tuition Programme To Students

The University of Texas system will be offering free tuition to students of families with annual income of $100,000 per year or less. The free tuition fee plan will be applicable to students who have taken admission in any of the nine academic institutions and whose family have an adjusted gross income (AGI) of $100,000 or less. The Board of Regents is expected to approve the plan on Thursday. After approval, an immediate fund of $35 million will be deposited directly to the campuses.

The decision is being introduced to ease the financial burden on lower-income households. The university system noted that the aid comes from endowment distributions, the Available University Fund and other resources.

As per an official release, " Today, the University of Texas System Board of Regents' Academic Affairs Committee gave preliminary approval to provide UT undergraduates attending any of its nine academic institutions, whose families have an adjusted gross income (AGI) of $ 100,000 or less, with tuition free education, beginning next fall."

Once implemented, the University of Texas system will become the first in Texas and among the few in United States to offer such a comprehensive financial aid programme.

The University of Texas' nine public universities are located in Arlington, Austin, Dallas, El Paso, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley, San Antonio and Tyler.

Recently the Massachusetts Institute of Technology announced students with family income below $200,000 may attend the Cambridge institution tuition-free starting next fall.