University Of Madras PG Admission Process To Start From April 18

University Of Madras Admission 2018-19: Important Dates

University of Madras or Madras University PG admission process will kick start from April 24. Madras University invited applications through online for admission into its Post-Graduate (PG), M.Phil., PG Diploma, Diploma and Certificate Courses offered by the University Departments under CBCS pattern for the Academic Year 2018-19.The Madras University prospectus and other details are available in the University Website: www.unom.ac.in.Commencement of download of prospectus cum-application and registration: April 18, 2018Last date for online registration for PG and M.Phil courses: June 18, 2018Last date for online registration for PG Diploma, Diploma and Certificate courses: July 31, 2018Madras University offers PG degree courses in these MA programmes:Ancient History & Archaeology, Anthropology, Arabic, Applied Sanskrit, Bharathanatyam, Buddhism, Comparative Religion and Philosophy with Specialization in Christian Studies, Christian Scriptures, Defence & Strategic Studies, Divyaprabandham, Econometrics, French, Folk Music, Financial Economics, Hindi, Human Resource Management, Indian Economics, Indian Music, Indian Philosophy, Islamic Studies, Jaina Studies, Kannada, Lifelong Learning, Malayalam, M.L. International Law and Organization, Public Administration(TM), Public Affairs, Rythmology, Comparative Religion and Philosophy with Specialization in Saiva Siddhanta, Saiva Siddhanta, Saiva Agamas and Pannirutirumurai Classics, Sanskrit, Sociology, Telugu, Urdu, Vaishnavism and Women's Studies.Admission based on the entrance test and marks in the qualifying examinations:M.A. programmesEnglish, Historical Studies, Journalism & Communication, Tamil Literature and Culture, Tamil Studies, M.Ed. - Education** and M.Com - International Business and FinanceM.Sc. Programmes Actuarial Science, Advanced Biochemistry, Analytical Chemistry, Applied Geography, Biomedical Genetics, Biophysics, Biotechnology, Botany, Counselling Psychology, Criminology & Criminal Justice Science, Cyber Forensic & Information Security, Computer Science, Masters in Journalism- Online Media, Energy & Material Science, Geology, Applied Geology, HRD Psychology, Inorganic Chemistry, International Relations, Mathematics, Medical Biochemistry, Neuroscience, Organic Chemistry, Physical Chemistry, Physics (Nuclear Physics), Physics (Theoretical Physics), Political Science, Public Administration, Polymer Chemistry, Statistics, Yoga, Zoology (Special), Nano Science and Nano Technology, Medical Microbiology (3 Years) Anatomy (3 Years), Physiology (3 Years), M.Sc. Geoinformatics - Private Study and M.Tech. Geoinformatics.Click here for more Education News