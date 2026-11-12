University Of Hyderabad Opens Applications For Free 6-Day Leadership Training; Apply By November 30

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) will organise a six-day international online training programme on leadership, governance and transformation in higher education. The programme, titled Leading the Modern University: Leadership, Governance and Transformation in Higher Education, will be offered free of cost through the Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Centre (MMTTC).

The training sessions will be held from December 7 to December 12, 2026. Interested candidates can apply until November 30, 2026, as per the schedule shared by the university.

The programme will be conducted live online from 10 am to 5:15 pm each day. It will have 150 seats, including 25 reserved for international applicants.

What Will The Training Programme Cover?

The six-day programme will focus on six key areas related to the administration and management of higher education institutions. These include:

Understanding modern universities

Leadership and professional excellence

Strategic university management and organisational change

Governance and accountability

Internationalisation and global engagement

The role of digital technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the future of universities

The sessions aim to help participants understand institutional responsibilities, improve decision-making and manage organisational changes. The programme will also discuss accountability and the opportunities and challenges associated with the use of digital technology and AI in higher education.

Who Can Apply?

The programme is open to Group A or Class I administrative officers working at Indian universities. Eligible positions include:

Assistant Registrars

Deputy Registrars

Joint Registrars

Registrars

Officials holding equivalent administrative positions

Indian applicants must submit a No Objection Certificate (NOC) along with their application.

International applicants holding middle- or senior-level administrative positions at universities can also apply.

How To Apply?

Indian applicants can register through the UGC Malaviya Mission portal by following these steps:

Visit the official website, mmc.ugc.ac.in. Go to the NEP Theme Training section. Select the University of Hyderabad. Find the training programme and complete the registration process. Submit the required details and documents, including the NOC.

International applicants can apply through the registration form available on the University of Hyderabad's official website, uohyd.ac.in.

Candidates who successfully complete the programme will receive participation certificates.