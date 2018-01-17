University Of Calcutta BCom Part 1 Honours, General And Major 2017 Exam Results Declared @ Wbresults.nic.in; Check Now University of Calcutta has declared the results of B.Com Part I (Honours, General and Major) Examination 2017.

University of Calcutta has declared the results of B.Com Part I (Honours, General and Major) Examination 2017. The Calcutta University B.Com part I results are hosted at wbresults.nic.in. The candidates can access the Calcutta University B.Com part I results from the official results portal of West Bengal after entering the examination roll numbers. The University had declared the results of Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) Part -II (Honours, General and Major) Examination, 2017 on December 7, 2017.



Before that, Calcutta University BA/B.Sc. Part II (Honours and Major) examination 2017 results were published on September 22 and Calcutta University BA, BSc, BCom Part-III ( General) Examination, 2017 results were published on August 31.



Step 1: Open the West Bengal results portal, wbresults.nic.in.



Step 2: Click on the link BCom Part I (Honours, General & Major) Examination, 2017'.

Step 3: Enter roll number and submit.

Step 4: Check your results.



