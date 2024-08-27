University Of Auckland International Student Excellence Scholarship: Check Eligibility

The International Student Excellence Scholarship was established in 2016 by the University of Auckland, New Zealand, offering scholarships to international students enrolled in undergraduate degrees, Postgraduate Diplomas (PGDip), or master's programs. The scholarship is worth up to $10,000 (around Rs 8,39,185) and is valid for one year, providing financial assistance toward tuition fees. A total of up to 50 scholarships are being offered by the university.

Interested students can apply for the scholarship starting on October 10, 2024 (for Semester One intake), and applications will be accepted until November 21, 2024.

International Student Excellence Scholarship: Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must be an international student

They must either be a new student who has received a conditional or unconditional offer of admission or an English Language Academy (ELA) student who has received a conditional or unconditional offer of admission

Alternatively, students enrolled or enrolling in the Summer Start International program, who have received a conditional or unconditional offer of admission, must be enrolled or enrolling full-time in either a Postgraduate Diploma (PGDip), master's degree, or undergraduate degree at Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland

The official notification reads: "The Scholarship may not be held concurrently with a University of Auckland India High Achievers Scholarship, a University of Auckland ASEAN High Achievers Scholarship, or a University of Auckland International Business Masters Scholarship. However, the Scholarship may be held with any other scholarship, grant, or award as long as the regulations for that scholarship, award, or grant permit and the University of Auckland Council is informed and approves. It is the responsibility of the awardee to declare to the Scholarships Office all other scholarships, awards, or grant funding received for which the awardee receives payment while also receiving payment for this Scholarship."