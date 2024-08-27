Advertisement

University Of Auckland International Student Excellence Scholarship: Check Eligibility

Students will be able to apply for scholarship till November 21, 2024.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
University Of Auckland International Student Excellence Scholarship: Check Eligibility
The scholarship is worth up to $10,000 (around Rs 8,39,185).
The International Student Excellence Scholarship was established in 2016 by the University of Auckland, New Zealand, offering scholarships to international students enrolled in undergraduate degrees, Postgraduate Diplomas (PGDip), or master's programs. The scholarship is worth up to $10,000 (around Rs 8,39,185) and is valid for one year, providing financial assistance toward tuition fees. A total of up to 50 scholarships are being offered by the university.

Interested students can apply for the scholarship starting on October 10, 2024 (for Semester One intake), and applications will be accepted until November 21, 2024.

International Student Excellence Scholarship: Eligibility Criteria

  • The candidate must be an international student
  • They must either be a new student who has received a conditional or unconditional offer of admission or an English Language Academy (ELA) student who has received a conditional or unconditional offer of admission
  • Alternatively, students enrolled or enrolling in the Summer Start International program, who have received a conditional or unconditional offer of admission, must be enrolled or enrolling full-time in either a Postgraduate Diploma (PGDip), master's degree, or undergraduate degree at Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland

The official notification reads: "The Scholarship may not be held concurrently with a University of Auckland India High Achievers Scholarship, a University of Auckland ASEAN High Achievers Scholarship, or a University of Auckland International Business Masters Scholarship. However, the Scholarship may be held with any other scholarship, grant, or award as long as the regulations for that scholarship, award, or grant permit and the University of Auckland Council is informed and approves. It is the responsibility of the awardee to declare to the Scholarships Office all other scholarships, awards, or grant funding received for which the awardee receives payment while also receiving payment for this Scholarship."

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Scholarship News, Study Abroad, University Of Auckland
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
UP Police Constable Exam Admit Card 2024 Released For August 30, Check Steps To Download
University Of Auckland International Student Excellence Scholarship: Check Eligibility
Explore IIT Gandhinagar Scholarships For Undergraduate, Postgraduate Students
Next Article
Explore IIT Gandhinagar Scholarships For Undergraduate, Postgraduate Students
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;