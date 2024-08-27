University Of Auckland International Student Excellence Scholarship: Check Eligibility

Interested students can apply for the scholarship starting on October 10, 2024 (for Semester One intake), and applications will be accepted until November 21, 2024.
International Student Excellence Scholarship: Eligibility Criteria
- The candidate must be an international student
- They must either be a new student who has received a conditional or unconditional offer of admission or an English Language Academy (ELA) student who has received a conditional or unconditional offer of admission
- Alternatively, students enrolled or enrolling in the Summer Start International program, who have received a conditional or unconditional offer of admission, must be enrolled or enrolling full-time in either a Postgraduate Diploma (PGDip), master's degree, or undergraduate degree at Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland
The official notification reads: "The Scholarship may not be held concurrently with a University of Auckland India High Achievers Scholarship, a University of Auckland ASEAN High Achievers Scholarship, or a University of Auckland International Business Masters Scholarship. However, the Scholarship may be held with any other scholarship, grant, or award as long as the regulations for that scholarship, award, or grant permit and the University of Auckland Council is informed and approves. It is the responsibility of the awardee to declare to the Scholarships Office all other scholarships, awards, or grant funding received for which the awardee receives payment while also receiving payment for this Scholarship."