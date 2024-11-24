University Body Urges Higher Education Institutions To Enable Dual Course Enrollment

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has called on Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to implement guidelines allowing students to enrol in two academic courses simultaneously.

In a letter dated November 20, 2024, UGC Secretary Professor Manish R Joshi highlighted challenges faced by students due to HEIs requiring migration or school leaving certificates during admissions. "This requirement restricts students from pursuing dual programmes, defeating the guidelines' purpose," professor Joshi stated. Despite two years since the issuance of the guidelines and multiple reminders, many universities have yet to comply.

Key Provisions Of Guidelines

Students can pursue two full-time courses if class schedules do not overlap.

Dual enrollment is allowed in one full-time physical course and another through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) or online mode.

Only UGC-recognised institutions can offer degree or diploma programmes under ODL/online modes.

These guidelines exclude PhD programmes and apply prospectively from the date of notification.

Objectives Of Dual Enrollment