University Body To Educate Institutions On Cyber Hygiene

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed all higher educational institutions (HEIs) to participate in a webinar on 'Cyber Hygiene'.

HEIs are asked to participate in a 1-hour live webinar on 'Cyber Hygiene' to be conducted by the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (l4C), Ministry of Home Affairs. The event is scheduled to be held on April 3,2024, Wednesday.

"As per the directions of Ministry of Home Affairs to promote mass awareness of students in prevention of cybercrime, all higher education institutions (HEIs) are requested to participate in a 1-hour live webinar on 'Cyber Hygiene' by the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (l4C), Ministry of Home Affairs, scheduled for April 3,2024, Wednesday from 2:00 PM to 3:00 pm," reads the official notification by UGC.

The webinar aims to educate higher education institutions regarding the essential practices for maintaining cyber hygiene and ensuring online safety. Fostering awareness and understanding of cyber threats and preventive measures is crucial in today's digital age.

The programme will begin with initial remarks by UGC chairman Prof M Jagadesh Kumar. The programme will further have presentation by director of lndian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (l4C) Nishant Kumar. The event will conclude with a question and answer round scheduled from 2:50pm to 3:00pm.