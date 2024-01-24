University Body To Create Master Trainers For Promoting Indian Languages

University Grants Commission (UGC) and Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti (BBS) have come up with a joint initiative for a two days training programme on content creation and teaching through Bharatiya languages. The move has been introduced in line with the National Education Policy 2020 that aims at promotion of teaching-learning through local languages in Higher Education.

The training programme will be held in a zone-wise face-to-face mode during February-March 2024. The University body has asked the vice-chancellor of the university to nominate two senior faculties who can become a certified Master Trainer after the training. The vice chancellors can visit the official website of the UGC to fill the Google form for nominating two senior faculties. Above link is also mentioned in the related email along with the standard format for the nomination letter. Before filling the google form, the nomination letter must be duly filled and signed by the Competent Authority since the scanned copy will be required for upload in the google form. The last date to submit the google form is January 31, 2024.

The nominated senior faculties should preferably be of professor or associate professor level. The faculties must be from Science and another from Commerce/Social Science.

NEP 2020 advocates on offering of academic programmes in higher educational institutions through mother tongue/local languages as a medium of instruction. The focus on regional languages is aimed at increasing access and GER and also to promote the strength of all Bharatiya languages. The policy also lays thrust on availability of high-quality study materials/books in local languages for the courses under various disciplines.