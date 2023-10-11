University Body Issues Comprehensive Internship Guidelines For Undergraduates

The UGC has invited feedback and suggestions from all stakeholders until November 12, 2023.

In a significant development for undergraduate students in higher education institutions (HEIs) across the country, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has rolled out new guidelines for internships, aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Under these guidelines, internships have become mandatory to enhance students' employability.

"Internships include working with government or private organizations, higher education institutions, universities, research and development labs/research organizations/non-government organizations, enterprises, centers involved in research, innovation, and entrepreneurship, business organizations, local industries, artists, craftspeople, and similar entities, providing opportunities for students to actively engage in on-site experiential learning," the guidelines state.

UGC invites comments/suggestions/feedback on the draft UGC Guidelines for Internship/Research internship for Undergraduate Students.



Send it on feedback.ugcguidelines@gmail.com by November 12, 2023.



UGC invites comments/suggestions/feedback on the draft UGC Guidelines for Internship/Research internship for Undergraduate Students. Send it on feedback.ugcguidelines@gmail.com by November 12, 2023.

The objectives of engaging undergraduate students in internship programs are as follows:

Integration of workshop with workplace: Align classroom learning with real-world outcomes, integrating academic knowledge with practical workplace skills.

Understanding the world of work: Help students gain insight into the challenges, expectations, and culture of the professional world.

Phygital and hybrid learning: Provide a blended learning experience by combining physical and digital modes, guided by mentors or experts.

Developing research aptitude: Foster research skills, analytical thinking, and ethical research behaviour to solve real-world problems.

Exposure to emerging technologies: Introduce students to emerging technologies and their applications in various fields.

Enhance entrepreneurial capabilities: Encourage entrepreneurship and job creation by understanding the dynamics of organizations and start-ups.

Decision-making and teamwork skills: Develop problem-solving, decision-making, and teamwork skills for professional growth.

Cultivate social imagery and citizenship responsibility: Instill a sense of social responsibility and citizenship among students.

Stimulate collaborative influence: Promote collaboration between HEIs, industries, and academia to offer collaborative internships and research opportunities.

Enhancing professional competency: Develop not only employability and research skills but also professional principles, ethics, and integrity to succeed in the job market.



The UGC has invited feedback and suggestions from all stakeholders until November 12, 2023, regarding these draft internship guidelines. Comments and feedback can be sent to feedback.ugcguidelines@pmail.com.

These guidelines are expected to have a significant impact on undergraduate education, bridging the gap between academic knowledge and practical experience, and ultimately enhancing students' employability in a competitive job market.

Higher education institutions (HEIs) can offer students various verticals as options during internship registration. These options cater to a wide range of sectors and interests, allowing students to align their internship choices with their career goals. The following list is indicative:

Trade and agriculture

Economy & banking financial services and insurance

Logistics, automotive & capital Goods

Fast-moving consumer goods & retail

Information technology/information technology-enabled services & electronics

Handcraft, art, design & music

Healthcare & life science

Sports, wellness, and physical education

Tourism & hospitality

Digitisation & emerging technologies (Artificial intelligence/machine learning)

Humanitarian, public policy, and legal service

Communication

Education

Sustainable development

Environment

Commerce, medium, and small-scale industries

These options allow students to tailor their internship experiences to align with their interests and career aspirations.