Universities Must Set Standards for AI Use In Education, Says Abhay G Chebbi At NDTV YUVA Conclave

Universities need to establish clear standards for the use of artificial intelligence (AI) while giving students the freedom to experiment and learn, Abhay G Chebbi, President of Alliance University, said at the NDTV YUVA Conclave. Speaking during a session titled ‘Idea of University in the Age of AI' in conversation with Arun Singh, Chebbi said AI has already crossed several boundaries in education, making it important for universities to define clear guidelines for its responsible use.

“Freedom is very important, but without guardrails it is a free fall,” he said, stressing the need for benchmarks that students should not cross while using AI in education.

On whether universities are adequately preparing students for employment as AI reshapes the job market, Chebbi said institutions are moving beyond traditional teaching and lecture-based learning.

He said universities are creating broader learning environments that include studios, student-led startups, social internships and project-based learning. The role of universities, he added, is no longer limited to imparting knowledge but also includes equipping students with practical skills to navigate changing workplace requirements.

Asked what advice he would give to a 19-year-old entering university, Chebbi encouraged students to participate in projects that allow them to develop practical skills alongside academic knowledge.