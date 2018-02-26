NCERT Syllabus To Be Reduced In 2-3 Years: Union HRD Minister

NCERT Syllabus To Be Reduced In The Coming Two To Three Years: Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar

Union HRD Minister : NCERT syllabus to be reduced in the coming two to three years. The idea is to reduce the burden and to make students learn the basic principles of various subjects, teach them how to interpret and analyse for overall personality development.

Union HRD Minister: The main aim of education is to bring out a good human being. It is the need of the hour to inculcate value education, life skills, experiential learning and physical fitness in our daily life.

#transformingeducation#NewIndiapic.twitter.com/dIDLkJMlSn — Ministry of HRD (@HRDMinistry) February 26, 2018

Thanks @PrakashJavdekar Sir! I hv been demanding this in all your meetings. I'm glad that you are considering it. Our students will get more time to understand and use the knowledge.



NCERT Syllabus To Be Reduced By Half From 2019: Prakash Javadekar

https://t.co/NabUXLBUmw - Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 24, 2018