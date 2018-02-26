NCERT Syllabus To Be Reduced In 2-3 Years: Union HRD Minister

NCERT syllabus to be reduced in the coming two to three years, Union Human Resources Development minister Prakash Javadekar said.

Education | | Updated: February 26, 2018 19:32 IST
70 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
NCERT Syllabus To Be Reduced In 2-3 Years: Union HRD Minister

NCERT Syllabus To Be Reduced In The Coming Two To Three Years: Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar

New Delhi:  NCERT syllabus to be reduced in the coming two to three years, Union Human Resources Development minister Prakash Javadekar said. According to the minister, the idea is to reduce the burden and to make students learn the basic principles of various subjects, teach them how to interpret and analyse for overall personality development.
 
Giving more details, Mr Javadekar said that the idea to have quality education in the country emerged predominantly from the six workshops held by the Ministry as well as high level meetings with state education officials.

A large number of NGOs, education experts, state government officers, headmasters and many teachers took part in these meetings, he said.

The minister said that it is increasingly being felt that "Plenty of information is not education and students are not just a data bank".

He said that the main aim of education is to bring out a good human being. It is the need of the hour to inculcate value education, life skills, experiential learning and physical fitness in our daily life.
 
He added that the idea to reduce the burden is to make students learn the basic principles of various subjects, teach them how to interpret and analyze for overall personality development.

To achieve this end, the HRD Ministry has asked the NCERT to evaluate the present curriculum and decide what can be done away with and what can be retained, Mr. Javadekar explained.

He further informed that the Ministry will put out this week on its website the request for suggestions from teachers, parents, educational experts, students and all concerned stakeholders in the field of education on reducing the syllabus of NCERT.

The Minister assured that after two months he will review the suggestions and take definite measures to reduce the syllabus.

Mr. Javadekar's announcement was well received by various stakeholders.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia -- who also holds the education portfolio --- welcomed the move and said with this decision students will get more time to understand and use the knowledge.
 
The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is an autonomous organisation set up in 1961 by the Government of India to assist and advise the Central and State Governments on policies and programmes for qualitative improvement in school education.

Comments
Close [X]
The major objectives of NCERT and its constituent units are to undertake, promote and coordinate research in areas related to school education; prepare and publish model textbooks, supplementary material etc.

Click here for more Education News
 

Trending

NCERTHRD Minister Prakash Javadekar

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorLIVE TV

................................ Advertisement ................................