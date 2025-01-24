Key Expectations Of Education Sector From Union Budget 2025

As the Union Budget 2025 approaches, the education sector is brimming with expectations for transformative initiatives to enhance learning infrastructure and accessibility. The previous year's allocation of Rs 1.12 lakh crore to education prioritised digital learning, virtual labs, and the Digital University initiative. This year, experts are calling for continued investments to modernise the sector.

Geeta Jayanth, Principal of Chaman Bhartiya School, expressed hopes for increased funding for teacher training, experiential learning programmes, STEM labs, and smart classrooms. "Promoting innovation in pedagogy and fostering collaboration between private and government institutions can drive India's educational journey towards global excellence," she said, emphasising the need for policies that ensure holistic student development.

EdTech Industry's Vision For Budget 2025

The EdTech sector also seeks strong policy support to accelerate growth and innovation. Highlighting the transformative role of technology in education, Vinay Singh, Executive Director & CEO of Thomson Digital and Q&I, advocated for enhanced allocations toward digital infrastructure in underserved areas.

"Tax incentives for research and development in EdTech solutions and subsidies for institutions adopting digital tools could significantly boost innovation across the sector," Singh said.

He also emphasised the importance of integrating advanced technologies like AI, AR/VR, and adaptive learning platforms, alongside teacher training and localised content development, to ensure inclusivity and impact.

"With the right policy framework, 2025 could mark a significant milestone in making quality education accessible nationwide," he added.

Both education experts and industry leaders agree that the Budget 2025 has the potential to pave the way for a future-ready education system, aligning with India's goals for global educational leadership.