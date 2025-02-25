Union Bank of India Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For 2,691 Apprenticeship Posts, Check Details

Union Bank of India Recruitment 2025: Union Bank of India has started the application process for Apprentice positions. The recruitment drive aims to fill 2,691 apprenticeship vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, unionbankofindia.co.in.

The last date to submit the application is March 5, 2025. The apprenticeship program lasts for one year, during which apprentices will receive practical training in various banking procedures, products, and practices. Apprentices will be paid a stipend of Rs 15,000 per month throughout their engagement. No additional allowances or benefits will be provided.

Official Notification Statement: "Candidates can apply for engagement in their home state only. Candidates can appear for the examination only once under this engagement project. Before applying, candidates are requested to ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria for engagement on the date of eligibility. Candidates are required to register only on the government apprenticeship portal (NATS) to be eligible to apply for the Bank's apprenticeship program. No other mode of application submission will be accepted by the Bank."

Union Bank of India Recruitment 2025: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Visit the official website: unionbankofindia.co.in

Step 2. Find the application link on the homepage

Step 3. Log in using the required credentials

Step 4. Complete the application form

Step 5. Upload the necessary documents

Step 6. Pay the application fee

Step 7. Submit the form

Step 8. Save and download the form for future reference

The notification clarifies that the apprentice role is not considered employment with the bank, nor is it a contract position. Apprentices will not be classified as Union Bank of India employees and will not receive benefits available to bank employees.

Applicants must carefully review their application before submission, ensuring that all uploaded documents are valid and accurate.