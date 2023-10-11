UNESCO to Award Research And Contributions Made In Microbiology

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) is inviting applications for the UNESCO-Carlos J Finlay Prize for Microbiology. The prize will be awarded to individual, an institution, a non-governmental organisation, or any other entity for its research and achievements in the discipline of microbiology and its applications.

Governments of member states through their national commissions or by non-governmental organisations who are in official partnership with UNESCO are entitled to submit the nominations for the prize. Self-nominations will not be considered for application.

The application form should be accompanied by a written recommendation. The recommendation should include a description of the candidate's background and achievements, a summary of the work or the results of the work, including publications or any other relevant supporting documentation and a definition of the candidate's contribution to the prize's objective.

The prize is funded by the government of Cuba.

The University Grants Commission has asked the Higher Educational Institutions to forward the nominations to Indian National Commission for Cooperation with UNESCO (INCCU), Ministry of Education. The applications must be submitted to UNESCO by October 20, 2023.

The nominations must include the candidate's CV along with all supporting documents. The University Grants Commission has clarified that it is under no financial liability to sponsor the prize.

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) had earlier invited applications for Young Professionals Programme 2023 to improve the geographical representation of the Secretariat. The deadline to submit applications for the same was set as October 31, 2023. The process would require a maximum of 15 qualified applications which fall under the required eligible criteria.